Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

