Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $109.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

