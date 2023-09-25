Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.