Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.42. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,488.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

