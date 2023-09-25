Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maximus, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maximus in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 194,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

