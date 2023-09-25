Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $74.50

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

