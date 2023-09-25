Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $83.90

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.90.
Several analysts have commented on AMBA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMBA stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
