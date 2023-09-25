Analysts Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 201.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $218,971.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,596.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock worth $1,404,906. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

