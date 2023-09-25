Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $41.50

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

