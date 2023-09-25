Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 589.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.30).

GLEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.81) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.31) to GBX 560 ($6.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLEN

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Company Profile

GLEN stock opened at GBX 455.05 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The company has a market capitalization of £56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 733.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 410.95 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 446.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.40.

(Get Free Report

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.