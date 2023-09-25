Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $27.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

