Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $60.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Rambus has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

