Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $121.80

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

