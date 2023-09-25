Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $121.80

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.
RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.