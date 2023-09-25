Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $50.14

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.