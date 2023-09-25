Analyzing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -10.76% -30.38% -5.68% Cronos Group -172.83% -8.74% -8.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cronos Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 141.23%. Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 59.25%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.58 -$80.90 million ($0.27) -4.22 Cronos Group $86.11 million 9.21 -$168.73 million ($0.38) -5.47

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascend Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Cronos Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

