Analyzing COPT Defense Properties (CDP) and Its Competitors

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare COPT Defense Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. COPT Defense Properties pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 195.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. COPT Defense Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $739.03 million $173.03 million 14.13 COPT Defense Properties Competitors $920.02 million $155.12 million 22.47

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

COPT Defense Properties’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties 27.43% 10.93% 4.49% COPT Defense Properties Competitors 3.53% -1.52% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COPT Defense Properties and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A COPT Defense Properties Competitors 2896 12238 12938 312 2.38

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 31.42%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

