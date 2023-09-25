Analyzing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Houston American Energy and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 13 6 0 2.32

Valuation & Earnings

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $31.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

This table compares Houston American Energy and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.64 million 13.37 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Coterra Energy $7.76 billion 2.53 $4.07 billion $3.99 6.53

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -65.65% -6.68% -6.47% Coterra Energy 40.12% 23.06% 14.50%

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Houston American Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

