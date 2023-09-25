Analyzing Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nascent Biotech and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A Veru -734.45% -275.56% -129.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nascent Biotech and Veru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nascent Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $39.35 million 1.99 -$83.78 million ($1.38) -0.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nascent Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

23.1% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nascent Biotech and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nascent Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veru has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 534.44%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than Nascent Biotech.

Summary

Veru beats Nascent Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer. The company is developing MultiPharm, a proprietary technology platform for cancer therapy, as well as diabetes, autoimmunity, and transplantation. In addition, it develops CLNH5. Nascent Biotech, Inc. is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms. The company's drug candidates under development include Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor agonist that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; Sabizabulin, which is phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and Enobosarm + abemaciclib combination therapy, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, its drug candidate also comprise Sabizabulin, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist peptide injection, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hormone sensitive prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene Citrate, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating hot flashes; and Sabizabulin, an oral microtubule disruptor with dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory to severe COVID-19 patients at risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

