Analyzing Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) & Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pandora A/S and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A Movado Group 9.73% 14.33% 9.34%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Pandora A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Movado Group pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Movado Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Movado Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pandora A/S and Movado Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Movado Group $751.90 million 0.77 $94.53 million $3.04 8.56

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pandora A/S and Movado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pandora A/S 1 3 0 0 1.75 Movado Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Movado Group has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Pandora A/S.

Summary

Movado Group beats Pandora A/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pandora A/S



Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally. Pandora A/S was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Movado Group



Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. The company also provides after-sales and shipping services. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors' retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. Movado Group, Inc. was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

