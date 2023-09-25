Analyzing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.89) -2.03 VectivBio $27.34 million N/A -$93.74 million N/A N/A

VectivBio has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 3 2 0 2.40 VectivBio 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.04%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -73.07% -42.55% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VectivBio beats Sana Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

