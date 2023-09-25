ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Critical Analysis

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.07 billion 12.73 $523.71 million $6.00 50.49 Bentley Systems $1.10 billion 12.59 $174.74 million $0.49 99.63

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Bentley Systems. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.2% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANSYS and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.12% 11.83% 8.71% Bentley Systems 13.45% 36.80% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38 Bentley Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $317.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than ANSYS.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANSYS beats Bentley Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, and materials and chemical processing industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

