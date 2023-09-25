Anurag Saha Sells 926 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

CRWD opened at $162.57 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.