Archrock (NYSE:AROC) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Financial Contrast

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archrock and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Archrock.

This table compares Archrock and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 7.36% 8.21% 2.69% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Archrock and Kodiak Gas Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $909.92 million 2.11 $44.30 million $0.43 28.49 Kodiak Gas Services $755.84 million 1.81 $106.26 million N/A N/A

Kodiak Gas Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Archrock.

Summary

Archrock beats Kodiak Gas Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

