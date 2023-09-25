ASP Isotopes (ASPI) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.43 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.24 billion $32.20 million 12.80

Analyst Ratings

ASP Isotopes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 31 331 310 6 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 18.86%. Given ASP Isotopes’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.17% 0.85% -7.44%

Summary

ASP Isotopes peers beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.