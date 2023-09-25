AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

