ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACO.X
ATCO Stock Performance
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.