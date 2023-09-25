ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATCO stock opened at C$36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

