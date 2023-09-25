Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atlas Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.
Atlas Lithium Stock Performance
ATLX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium
About Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.