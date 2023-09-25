Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atlas Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

About Atlas Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLX. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at $4,706,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.