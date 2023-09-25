Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $195.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.22. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $246.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,078.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,681,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,512,757.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,839 shares of company stock valued at $64,249,135. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

