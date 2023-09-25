Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,034,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $195.46 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,839 shares of company stock worth $64,249,135. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.