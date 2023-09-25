Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) versus GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Head to Head Contrast

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 4 0 3.00 GreenTree Hospitality Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 7.43 $14.22 million N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group $1.02 billion 0.45 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

