B. Riley Weighs in on Vecima Networks Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.24. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$15.59 and a 52 week high of C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of C$404.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70.
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
