Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lessened by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.