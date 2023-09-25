Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,976 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,139 shares of company stock worth $32,936,061. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.