Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Financial Review

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and EKF Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 EKF Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.95%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than EKF Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and EKF Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Biotricity and EKF Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $10.60 million 1.77 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -1.30 EKF Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EKF Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of EKF Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity beats EKF Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples. The company also provides glucose and lactate analyzers, such as Biosen C-Line GP+ and C-Line Clinic; Quo-Lab A1c, a desktop point-of-care analyzer for measuring glycated hemoglobin; Quo-Test A1c for the monitoring and management of diabetes; and STAT-Site M Beta-hydroxybutyrate analyzer. In addition, it offers Creamatocrit Plus, an analyzer for detecting the lipid concentration and calorific density in mothers' milk; QuPID and True20 pregnancy tests; and Lactate Scout 4, a lactate analyzer. Further, the company provides clinical chemical analyzers, such as Beta-hydroxybutyrate for monitoring ketosis; Glycated Albumin; Glycated Serum Protein; Nitro-tab Ketone tablets; and Procalcitonin marker for bacterial infection and sepsis, as well as reagents, calibrators, standards, and controls. Additionally, it offers RaPET Serology immunoassay kits; QuStick Strep A for Strep A infection treatment; Altair 240, a chemistry analyzer; Excel, a semi-automated chemistry analyzer; Micro 12, a micro centrifuge for clinical, molecular, and bacteriological applications; Hema-Screen Serology, an analyzer dependent for early detection of colorectal cancer; Uri-Trak 120 urine analyzer; and kits and other services related to COVID-19, as well as contract manufacturing solutions to third-party businesses and laboratory services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

