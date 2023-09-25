Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) versus HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Financial Contrast

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Construction and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 0 2 1 3.33 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bird Construction and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bird Construction currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Construction and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 11.44 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 41.20

Bird Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of C$1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bird Construction beats HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, operations and maintenance, for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe provides infrastructure construction projects, as well as PPP in transportation, energy, and social infrastructure project. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

