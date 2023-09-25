BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) vs. Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.28 billion 0.43 $4.08 million $0.75 31.45 Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 13.04

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Restaurant Brands New Zealand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

100.0% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants and Restaurant Brands New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 6 0 2.45 Restaurant Brands New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Restaurant Brands New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 1.32% 3.89% 1.31% Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Restaurant Brands New Zealand on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.