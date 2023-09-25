Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.