Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSX. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.