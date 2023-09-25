Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 206.9% in the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.1% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

