Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) versus Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Financial Survey

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Kidpik $16.48 million 0.29 -$7.61 million ($1.06) -0.58

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidpik has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.84%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Boxed.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Kidpik -51.79% -104.64% -54.88%

Summary

Kidpik beats Boxed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. The company serves its customers through its retail websites, www.kidpik.com and shop.kidpik.com; third- party website amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

