Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNTGY

Brenntag Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.