Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $846.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $829.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $869.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.