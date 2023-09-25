Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $70.29

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

