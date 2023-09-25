Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $31.28

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.