Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price at $236.69

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $237.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after buying an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $418,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.