Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $32.17

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.73% and a negative return on equity of 620.00%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

