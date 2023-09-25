Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $126.89

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

