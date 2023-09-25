Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target at $83.73

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.55 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

