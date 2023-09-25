Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $283.61

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.99. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

