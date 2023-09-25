Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $40.74

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.10 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

